Pear Blossom t-shirt design winners announced

Posted by Ethan McReynolds April 3, 2023

MEDFORD, Ore. – Ahead of the festival, the Pear Blossom t-shirt design winners have been announced.

Aimee Birkinshaw won the Pear Run shirt design contest with her artwork showcasing a flower design representing Southern Oregon towns, and the branches representing the roads that connect us.

Birkinshaw, who grew up in Grants Pass, said that she loves competing in art contests, but winning this one means a little extra because of how much the Pear Blossom Festival means to the Rogue Valley.

“There’s a lot of hometown pride,” Birkinshaw said. “Like yeah this is a big deal for me, I don’t know how big of a deal it is for other people that aren’t Rogue Valley natives, but it’s special.”

5th grader Jordyn Grijalva from Ruch Elementary School won the Mayor’s Cup shirt design contest.

Congratulations to both Aimee and Jordyn!

Ethan McReynolds
