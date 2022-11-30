Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle on I-5 in Jackson County

MEDFORD, Ore. – A man died after he was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 5.

At about 7:11 p.m. Tuesday, 39-year-old Gabriel Escobar of Medford fled on foot from a nearby Fred Meyer after allegedly shoplifting, according to Oregon State Police.

OSP said Escobar tried to run across I-5 near Exit 27 when he was hit by a commercial vehicle traveling in the northbound slow lane.

Escobar did not survive, police said.

According to OSP, the slow lane was closed for approximately three hours while the crash investigation was conducted.

OSP was assisted by the Jackson County STAR Team, Medford PD, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, and ODOT.