Home
Pedestrian hit by city truck in Medford

Pedestrian hit by city truck in Medford

Local News Top Stories Video , , , ,

Medford, Ore. — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a City of Medford truck. It happened just after 10 Friday night at the intersection of S. Columbus Avenue and Prune Street.

Initial reports are that a male in his 60’s was hit head on by the city truck. He was rushed to an area hospital, but we’re told he was alert and talking to first responders.

Kristin Hosfelt

Kristin Hosfelt anchors NBC5 News at 6 with NBC5 News Director Craig Smullin. Kristin is originally from the Bay Area. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism from San Jose State University.

She comes to KOBI-TV/NBC5 from Bangor, Maine where she was the evening news anchor. Kristin has won multiple journalism awards including Best Feature Reporting in the State of Maine.

When Kristin is not sharing the news she's hunting down the best burrito, hiking a local trail or buried in a Jodi Picoult novel. She's also a Green Bay Packers shareholder! If you see her out and about she'd be happy to tell you how a California girl became a Cheesehead.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics