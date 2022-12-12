Pedestrian killed in Klamath County crash

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in Klamath Falls.

Oregon State Police said at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday, a white GMC Sierra driven by a Klamath Falls woman was traveling on Highway 39 near the intersection with Fargo Street when the vehicle struck 53-year-old Jerri Vaughn of Klamath Falls.

According to OSP, Vaughn was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said visibility was poor that night and Vaughn wasn’t in a crosswalk when the crash happened.

OSP’s investigation was assisted by the Klamath County Sheriffs’ Office, Klamath County Fire District 1, and ODOT.