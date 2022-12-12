Former general manager of KMVU-TV FOX 26 passes away

MEDFORD, Ore. – The former general manager of KMVU-TV FOX 26, Cary Jones, passed away over the weekend.

Jones was a leader in local broadcasting for 35 years.

After a number of management and ownership positions around the country, his last two roles were in Portland and Medford.

He was also involved with many nonprofits locally including a huge commitment to United Way of Jackson County.

NBC5’s Vice President and General Manager Bob Wise said this about Jones: “He was instrumental in creating the news partnership that currently exists between FOX 26 and KOBI-TV. We enjoyed his enthusiasm and intelligence that led to a partnership with NBC5 that is now in its 17th year.”

All of us at NBC5 extend our deepest sympathies to the Jones family and friends.