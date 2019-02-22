Pelosi: House will vote on emergency declaration Tuesday

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – Nancy Pelosi says the House of Representatives will vote next week to block President Trump’s national emergency.
Trump declared the emergency last week to secure funding for a wall on the border with Mexico.
The House resolution to block that declaration is speeding its way through Congress. It will skip going through committee so the vote can happen quickly.
So far, just one of the resolution’s 226 co-sponsors is a Republican.
Democrats hope to get more GOP support before the vote.
If the resolution passes the House, it will move on to the Republican-led Senate where it will likely face a bigger challenge.