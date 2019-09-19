Pelosi presents plan to lower prescription drug prices

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – House Democrats unveiled a plan to lower prescription drug costs, a goal shared by President Trump.
The plan would allow Medicare to negotiate lower prices on as many as 250 of the most expensive drugs and apply those same discounts to private health plans.
And Democrats have introduced an index to price drugs in line with what other industrialized nations pay and they’d penalize pharmaceutical companies that don’t negotiate drug pricing agreements.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi expressed that drug prices are one issue that all members of Congress, and the president, agree need to addressed.
The new plan will be introduced in House committees before a floor vote.