Penny war fundraiser for a cancer patient by Modoc County Sheriff’s Office

MODOC COUNTY, Calif. – The Modoc County Sheriff’s Office is organizing a fundraiser this month.

The money raised will be used for a local young man Tyler Breece battling colon cancer.

It’s a penny war fundraiser where you collect money in a jar with the flyer placed in it.

The more money you collect the more points you get.

The deadline to submit your donation is December 31.

Visit the Modoc County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page for the flyer and details.

Any organization agency or business can participate.

Just email by h[email protected]modocsheriff.us.