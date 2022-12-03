Phoenix’s ‘Charm Thai Kitchen’ features unique atmosphere

PHOENIX, Ore. – A local phoenix business is making a name for itself.

Bon: “We try to bring authentic Thai food in the modern vibe,” Rucharit “Bon” Dechyarit said.

Charm Thai Kitchen in Phoenix isn’t your typical Thai restaurant.

It’s minimalistic. Unique. And, even charming.

“We try to find a place that people could have Thai food and can hang out at the same time,” Bon said.

Charm’s co-owner, Bon, has been working at Thai restaurants for over a decade.

He came to the valley from Los Angeles in 2019 and wanted to replicate what other Thai places were doing there.

But, this is his first time owning a restaurant.

He was previously working at Esaan Café in Phoenix, before the restaurant was burned down in 2020 from the Almeda Fire.

“I just completely lost my job after that,” Bon said. “I did door dash and I opened a gift shop in Ashland called Temada.”

He did all that to just to survive, he said.

Two years later, him and an old co-worker from LA decided to open their own business, as there was no longer a Thai restaurant in Phoenix.

They opened in June, but not many people noticed, as it’s hidden in a corner of the Shoppes at Exit 24 right off I5.

Then, word spread through a local Facebook group.

Now, customers tell me its become a must-have stop for those who love Thai food.

“People come and tried us and people love it,” Bon said. “Bring family, bring friends and now people start knowing we are here.”

Something else that sets Charm a part, is their menu.

Bon said not only do they have traditional Thai food, they’ve introduced some unique items you won’t find anywhere else.