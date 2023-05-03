Person killed in I-5 crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A person died after a crash on Interstate 5 near the Oregon-California border.

Oregon State Police said on Sunday, April 30, 55-year-old Javier Leon Guerrero of Sacramento was sleeping inside a Chevrolet Venture on the shoulder of Interstate 5 near milepost 1.

A preliminary investigation by OSP indicates that at about 3:00 a.m., a Volvo commercial motor vehicle hauling a trailer was traveling on the northbound shoulder of I-5 when it crashed into the back of the parked Chevrolet.

Guerrero was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the CMV, identified as 31-year-old Rajabov Shokhrukh of Las Mesa, California, was not injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, OSP said.

