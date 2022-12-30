Person linked to University of Idaho slayings taken into custody

PENNSYLVANIA, U.S.A. – A person linked to the slayings of four University of Idaho students has been taken into custody in Pennsylvania.

The slayings took place on November 13th in Moscow, Idaho and authorities believe the victims were killed inside their apartment while they slept, although some had defensive wounds.

Two other roommates were home at the time of the slayings in the early morning of November 13th, but police said they are not believed to have been involved in the crime.

The investigation has been led by Moscow police, with dozens of state and federal agents providing forensics analysis of the scene.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/3FXxRUk