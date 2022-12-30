Former President Trump’s tax returns released

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Six years of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns were released Friday by the House Ways and Means Committee.

The returns are expected to provide an in-depth look at Trump’s finances while he served as president.

A summary of the returns was released by the committee earlier this month and showed Trump declared negative income in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2020.

In 2016 and 2017, he paid $1,500 in income tax.

The release of the former president’s tax returns is the culmination of a long legal struggle between the House Ways and Means Committee and Trump.

That struggle began in 2019 when the committee sought Trump’s tax records and did not end until the legal fight reached the Supreme Court.

Other presidents have routinely made tax records public since the 1970s.

But President Trump’s refusal to release the information ignited suspicion about what they may show about his personal finances.