Person of interest wanted in connection with Cave Junction shooting

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. – Detectives identified a person of interest wanted in connection with the shooting of an assault suspect in Cave Junction.
Oregon State Police said they responded to a reported shooting just after 1:00 a.m. on August 14.
The victim was identified by troopers as 34-year-old Eddie Joseph Correia. He was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said they believe Correia “pistol whipped” a man at the Wimer Family Market on August 10. He was reportedly aided by an accomplice, identified by deputies as Lindsey Anne Jordan. The victim and Jordan were said to be “acquainted” with one another.
Jordan was arrested, but deputies said they’ve been looking for Correia who, until he was shot, was wanted for assault and violating the terms of his parole.
On August 15, OSP identified a person of interest in connection with the shooting of Correia, 25-year-old Dillon James Gomez.
The public is urged not to attempt to contact or detain Gomez. Instead, call 911 or OSP’s Southern Command Center at 541-776-6111.