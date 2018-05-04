Pet carrier with dead puppies found in Oregon lake

COOS COUNTY, Ore. – A pet carrier holding dead puppies was found floating in a Coos County lake. Now, county authorities are trying to track down anyone who may be involved in the incident.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office said on May 2, a small pet carrier was found floating in Tenmile Lake near the dock of Ringo’s Lakeside Marina. When a citizen pulled the carrier from the water, three dead puppies were found inside.
An animal control officer arrived at the scene and tentatively identified the puppies as small breed, long-haired dogs. They may be Dachshund or Chihuahua-type dogs. All were white with brown or black patches. They appeared to be between three and four months old.
The sheriff’s office provided a photo of the carrier involved. Anyone who recognizes it or knows anyone who could be involved in the incident is asked to call Coos County Animal Control at 541-751-2480.