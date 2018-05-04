Illinois H.S. yearbook gaffe forces reprint

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – High school yearbooks are a special memento you have to look back on your younger years, and senior superlatives are a big part of that book.
This year Eisenhower High School in Decatur, Illinois had a yearbook with one superlative that left a student not wanting to look back at his high school memories.
Chauncey Wulf is a big name in wheelchair basketball. He was named the National Wheelchair Basketball Association’s Nike Player of the Month. He was also a key teammate on the Peoria Wildcats when the team won a state championship and carried a No. 8 national ranking. With all of that under his belt, the high school senior was only recognized for one thing in the yearbook: “Most Accident Prone.”
When Chauncey was 4-years-old, he was involved in a car crash that left him in a wheelchair.
“I was in the yearbook for most accident prone, but there were no things in there at all about my accomplishments in basketball,” he said. “I was given it because I bump into stuff in my wheelchair.”
“I find this ironic. He’s never had an accident in the school,” Chauncey’s mother, Crystal Wulf, said. “Matter of fact, the only accident the kid has ever had was the one that put him in the wheelchair.
