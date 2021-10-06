U.S. hits 44 million COVID-29 cases

(NBC) An NB C tally shows there have been 44 million COVID-19 cases in the United States since the start of the pandemic.
In nine days, the US tabulated an additional million cases of coronavirus.
The Delta variant is the most prominent strain of coronavirus in the country right now.
This comes as hospitals around the country are starting to see the number of people filling hospital beds with COVID-19 start to drop slightly after increasing all summer long.
President Biden has been pushing for more Americans to get vaccinated and has even presented a mandate for businesses with more than 100 people to institute mandatory vaccinations or testing protocols with their staffs.
And while many people in the country remain unvaccinated, others are getting ready to roll up their sleeves to take a booster shot of the vaccine.