Pets displaced by wildfires will have a temporary home in Yreka

Yreka, Cali. – A rescue organization in Yreka is ready to help anyone impacted by wildfires.
Each year, Rescue Ranch opens its doors to pets displaced by fires.
The ranch allows people to find a safe place to stay during evacuations without having to worry about their pets.
Rescue Ranch’s executive director John Golay said, “One, providing a space to run to if you need to, the hardware you need to house, we have personnel to help, we have a food bank for the community if it needed.”
So far this year, the Ranch hasn’t had to take in any pets, but owners say they’ve had some close calls.
Last year the Ranch took in dogs, cats and even goats.
To learn you can help, visit Rescue Ranch’s website at http://rrdog.org/.