Phoenix-Talent School District hosting math night at Phoenix HS

PHOENIX, Ore.– The Phoenix-Talent School District is hosting its first district-wide math night Tuesday.

The event runs from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday night and will give parents the opportunity to learn about resources to help their kids with math.

Representatives from i-Ready will be giving presentations about their online math tools.

The district will also have a raffle for a number of prizes, including a brand new iPad.

Executive Assistant for Teaching and Learning Charlene Patten said, “a lot of our schools do family engagement night at their schools individually. This is the first time we’re all meeting at one school, which is the high school, to get together and have fun.”

Patten said there will also be an attendance competition between all of the district’s classes.

Whoever has the best attendance at math night will win a class pizza party.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.