Pacific Power proposes 16.9% rate increase for Oregon residents

Posted by Taylar Ansures February 26, 2024

OREGON – Pacific Power has proposed another energy rate increase for customers.

The rate increase would raise energy costs by 16.9% per customer, an average increase of just over $29 per household each month.

Pacific Power says this increase will help the company with wildfire risk management, investments in transmission infrastructure, and investments in renewable energy.

“Our essential operating costs remain low but extreme weather events and increased wildfire risks are impacting all households and businesses,” said Simon Gutierrez, Senior Communications Specialist at PacifiCorp. “This new reality is raising the cost of providing our essential services.”

Pacific Power says this increase will not seek recovery for any damages listed in the recent wildfire lawsuits and settlements against the company.

Before any rate increases take effect, it must be approved by Oregon’s Public Utilities Commission.

For customers who are struggling to pay energy bills, Pacific Power says it does have options. You can find out more about the company’s payment assistance program on the company’s website.

Taylar Ansures
