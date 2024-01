KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County is warning people of a phone breach within its assessor’s office.

Klamath County Sheriff’s officials say the assessor’s office has had their phone number spoofed since last December.

It says hundreds of thousands of calls, usually made in the early afternoon, are impersonating the assessor’s office.

If you receive a call from 541-883-5111 it can be ignored and it is not the assessor’s office.

