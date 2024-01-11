Brookings may sever ties with City Manager

BROOKINGS, Ore. – The City of Brookings is still deciding whether it wants to part ways with its City Manager.

The Brookings City Council met in executive session Tuesday night to consider the dismissal or discipline of the City Manager. The City Recorder tells us no decision was made and council did not go into open session afterward.

During last week’s city council meeting, members unanimously voted to have the city’s attorney begin negotiating a Separation Agreement with current City Manager Janell Howard.

This all stems over Howard’s 2022 misdemeanor theft charge, which was later reduced to a violation. She then pleaded no contest.

The next city council meeting is scheduled for January 22nd.

