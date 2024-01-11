Pear Blossom Run seeks 2024 t-shirt designs

MEDFORD, Ore. – It may only be January, but one of the things Medford residents are always looking forward to is the annual Pear Blossom Festival.

Right now, the festival is looking for artists. The Rogue Valley YMCA is on the hunt for a local artist to design the 2024 Pear Blossom Run t-shirt.

The design needs to be submitted by February 1, which is approaching quickly. You can go to rvymca.org. to learn more and check out the previous year’s designs.

The Pear Blossom Run takes place on April 13 this year.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.