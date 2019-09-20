Pick Your Plan — Changes are coming to Oregon Health Plan in 2020

MEDFORD, Ore. — Oregon Health Plan members in Jackson and Douglas County will “Pick a Plan’ this October.
Postcards will start hitting mailboxes this week to let members know a letter will arrive in October with information about changes to the coordinated care organization (CCO) choices in their area.
CCOs are local health plans that help members use their medical, dental, and behavioral health benefits.
The CCO contract with the Oregon Health Authority and Primary Health wasn’t renewed.
In Jackson County, members who were served by PrimaryHealth will choose from AllCare CCO Inc. and Jackson Care Connect.
In Douglas County, members who were served by PrimaryHealth will choose from AllCare CCO Inc. and Umpqua Health Alliance.
According to OHA, between Oct. 16 and Nov. 17, they can choose another plan online, over the phone, or in-person with the help of an OHP-certified community partner.
If members like their matched plan, they don’t have to do anything. They will be automatically enrolled in that plan. If members do not like the CCO plan they are enrolled in, they will have another opportunity to change their plan between Jan. 1 and March 31, 2020.
Resources for OHP members:
- Call 877-647-0027, a special number set up to help OHP members.
- Go to OHP.Oregon.gov to find more information and local community partners who are trained to help support members during this transition
