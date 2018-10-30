Pittsburgh in mourning

PITTSBURGH, Penn. (NBC News) – The first funerals for victims of Saturday’s Tree of Life Synagogue massacre will be held Tuesday.
Signs of solidarity can be seen throughout Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill community, where the shooting spree took place. Flowers and other memorials have been erected outside the synagogue, while residents line up to give blood.
Brothers Cecil and David Rosenthal will be buried side-by-side, the same way they spent most every weekend at the Tree of Life.
A separate service will be held for Dr. Jerry Rabinowitz.
President Trump will travel to Pittsburgh Tuesday to pay his respects, despite calls from some asking him to stay away.
City officials have said they aren’t prepared for the visit, and leaders of Behind the Arc, a progressive Jewish group, have published an open letter saying Mr. Trump is not welcome until he denounces white nationalism and stops “targeting” minorities in his rhetoric and policies.
