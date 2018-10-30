Patrick Starnes drops out of race for Oregon governor

SALEM, Ore. – Independent candidate Patrick Starnes has dropped out of the race for Oregon governor.
The Statesman Journal reports the move could have an impact on the close race between Republican Knute Buehler and his Democrat opponent Governor Kate Brown, who Starnes has endorsed.
In an announcement on KATU, Starnes said he and Governor Brown have “some important issues that we agree on…”
The Statesman Journal quoted Governor Brown as saying, “We share a number of Oregon values, making sure Oregonians have access to health care and making sure we move forward on reasonable and responsible campaign finance reform.”
