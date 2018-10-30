Erickson Inc. awarded Department of Defense contract

PORTLAND, Ore. – A multi-national company with a manufacturing facility in southern Oregon just secured a nearly $24.5 million contract with the U.S Department of Defense.
Erickson Incorporated is based out of Portland, but the company started in 1971 in Central Point, where manufacturing facilities remain in operation.
According to Erickson, they work to provide aviation services to numerous clients around the world. In addition, they manufacture and maintain utility aircraft that assist in numerous fields, including timber harvesting and firefighting.
On October 30, Erickson announced they’ve been awarded a contract to provide dedicated helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft to the Department of Defense’s U.S. Pacific Command area of responsibility. This area includes the Philippine Islands and other countries in Southeast Asia.
According to the DOD, Erickson Inc. was awarded a $28,447,076. Erickson said they have the option for three additional years.
Erickson Inc.’s website lists their current defense and national security fleet that includes three Bell medium-lift helicopter, a Beechcraft 1900D twin-engine turboprop fixed-wing aircraft, and a CASA 212 twin-engine turboprop fixed-wing aircraft. The company noted this particular fleet can change based on customer needs.