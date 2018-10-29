Pittsburgh synagogue gunman faces 29 felony charges

PITTSBURGH, Penn. (NBC News) – Accused Pittsburgh synagogue gunman Robert Bowers made his first appearance in court Monday.
Bowers is being held without bond and faces 29 felony charges, including 11 counts of use of a firearm to commit murder and 11 counts of obstruction of the exercise of religious beliefs resulting in death.
Police say Bowers used three handguns and rifle to carry out the massacre Saturday morning at the Tree of Life synagogue.
Eleven congregants were killed. Six others, including four police officers injured.
It was the deadliest attack ever, on a Jewish community in America.
“They were really good people. They were really good people. It’s hard to understand why anyone would want to come in and kill them,” says Khris Kepler, a friend of the victims.
