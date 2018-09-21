Plane padlocked at Grants Pass Airport due to reckless flying

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — An unlicensed pilot had been flying his plane out of Grants Pass airport for the past few weeks.
Airport manager, Larry Graves, said told NBC5 News that the pilot did not have a license to fly and had learned to fly a plane from watching videos on YouTube.
Graves said he had asked the pilot multiple times to stop flying the plane but he didn’t listen. He even started flying his plane after hours when Graves and other staff members weren’t there.
He said the pilot was a danger to the community and other hangers at the airport.
On Monday night, the pilot nearly crashed his plane five times, taking out lights on the side of the runway, before successfully landing.
Graves said after that night, he put a chain and lock on the planes propeller so that he could no longer take off.
The pilot packed up his plane and left Thursday morning.
