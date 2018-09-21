Josephine County commissioners making it easier for citizens to access information

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — The Josephine County Commissioners Office is looking to make it easier for people to access their county codes and ordinances online.
Commissioner, Simon Hare, has been working on this for the last eight years that he’s been in office.
On Wednesday morning, the board voted to approve the first reading of the ordinance that will establish a Josephine County Code. The county currently does not have a code like this which will put all other codes, ordinances and laws in one place online.
The hope is that this will give citizens a more stream lined way to get access to that information.
“People will have a one stop shop opportunity to access all of the laws that have been locally passed and govern the people in Josephine County, in one place,” Simon Hare, Josephine County Commissioner, said.
There will be a second reading for the code on October third. If it does pass, it would cost about 15,000 dollars to get the web page up and running, and would go in effect January 1, 2019.
