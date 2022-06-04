Plans for new CP Community Center in the works at the Expo

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — A new community center, backed by multiple municipalities could be coming to Central Point in the future. Jackson County, the Expo, and the city of Central Point would partner on the project. The idea was discussed at Thursday’s county commissioner meeting.

ARPA funding would cover part of the $62-million facility, at the expo near the family fun center. It would be built in what is now an overflow parking area, for major events.

Proposed are eight full-sized basketball courts, a large dining area, offices, and classrooms.

It may also serve as a community hub during any sort of disaster scenario.

“An opportunity to be able to respond to things like the pandemic will be able to help us respond to things like fire smoke in the valley housing for people affected by that,” said Harvey Bragg, Senior Deputy County Administrator Jackson County.

Bragg says the commissioners took to the idea. The next steps include reviewing the plans and getting cost estimates from both the city and county.