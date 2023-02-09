Playground at Bear Creek Park damaged by fire

MEDFORD, Ore. – Part of the Olsrud Playground at Bear Creek Park in Medford was damaged by fire early Thursday morning.

The Medford Fire Department said firefighters responded to a reported fire at the play structure at about 1:00 a.m. on February 9.

According to MFD, witnesses reported seeing an unidentified person “playing” with a butane torch on the play structure before the fire started.

Several photos appear to indicate most of the damage was done to the toddler area of the playground, but the extent of the damage is not yet known.

As the investigation into the fire continues, the playground will remain closed until further notice.

Firefighters said the Medford Parks Department will assess the damage and work to determine the next steps that need to be taken.