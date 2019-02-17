Plunging for funding: hundreds join Southern Oregon Polar Plunge

MEDFORD, Ore.– The annual Southern Oregon Polar Plunge saw hundreds of people from across Jackson and Josephine County come out Saturday morning to take part in raising funds and jumping into frigid waters.
This year saw food carts gather around the Jackson Aquatic Center where a lively performance from Southern Oregon University’s steel band, Maraval Road helped kick off the plunge. Over 300 plungers took part in the event with even some Special Olympic athletes from both counties jumping in as well.
According to Kim Andresen who managed the plunge for the second year now, nine new teams joined this year bringing the number to 31 teams total. All together, they raised nearly $40,000.
Andresen says that the money raised does go toward Special Olympics Oregon but the money is kept local to southern Oregon with half going to support the athletes and the other half to fund for such things like equipment and travel expenses.
