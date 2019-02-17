Southern Oregon Historical Society offers free tours

MEDFORD, Ore. — Southern Oregon Historical Society (SOHS) offers free tours of the library archive every Saturday at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Thousands of photos, manuscripts, journals, maps, and more are made accessible to those interested. The library is one of the largest archival repositories in the State of Oregon.
Volunteer Ben Truwe said some of the oldest artifacts could date back to 12,000 years ago. The largest percentage of the collection is photographs and documents.
“People should know that this is their historical society,” said Truwe. “There’s a lot of history behind us and it’s really important for us to have some understanding of it,” he said.
The society is open regularly from Tuesday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m located at 106 N. Central Avenue in Medford.
For more information, call 541-773-6536.
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Rayvan Vares was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawai’i. He graduated from Southern Oregon University with a degree in Communication. While attending SOU, he traveled across Asia and studied in Japan.
When he’s not reporting, Rayvan enjoys working out, dancing hula and traveling. Feel free to email him with story ideas, [email protected]