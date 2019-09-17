Poker Fire update: 23,400 acres, 50% contained

LAKE COUNTY, Ore. – A wildfire burning in Lake County grew to by nearly 10,000 acres in the past 24 hours.
The Poker Fire was first reported on August 15 on Hart Mountain east of the small community of Plush, Oregon.
High winds in the area pushed the fire to an estimated 15,000 acres by the morning of September 16. By the next day, the fire was estimated to be 23,400 acres.
The fire was last reported to be 50% contained. Fire suppression crews will continue to patrol the edge of the fire Tuesday.
It was determined the Poker Fire was a holdover from lightning that struck the week before.