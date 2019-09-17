Bus carrying National Guard members from Medford crashes

MANZANITA, Ore. – Dozens of Army National Guard members escaped a bus crash on an Oregon Coast highway without injuries.
Oregon State Police said on the morning of September 16, a bus driven by 44-year-old Kenneth Alexander was carrying 46 Army National Guard Members from Medford was traveling from Camp Rilea to Portland.
At one point during the journey, Alexander missed a turn. He reportedly assured the Guard members he knew where he was going and traveled southbound on Highway 101.
According to OSP, the passengers grew concerned due to Alexander’s use of his cell phone. He was also showing signs of impairment as he lost control of the bus and crashed into a sidewalk in the city of Manzanita.
Alexander was taken to a hospital for evaluation. There were no other injuries reported.
Another bus was summoned to take the National Guard members to their final destination.
The Tillamook County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case to see if charges of driving under the influence and 46 counts of reckless endangering are warranted.