Police: 2 people arrested after reckless driving incident in Chiloquin

CHILOQUIN, Ore. – A reckless driving complaint made to the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office ended with two people behind bars.
The sheriff’s office said on the night of March 1, they responded to the initial call reporting someone driving recklessly. That was followed by another report claiming a fight ensued after the driver was confronted by witnesses who saw the vehicle almost hit a young boy and his family.
According to KCSO, the vehicle was stopped by deputies. It was found to be occupied by “many intoxicated and uncooperative individuals.” For reasons unstated, people from a nearby residence started to actively threaten the officers. The group also made racial slurs against responding deputies in what they referred to as a “deteriorating situation.”
To de-escalate the rising tensions, police arrested 20-year-old Daniel Hutchinson and 19-year-old Nyah Moses.
“There has been a widely supported effort in the Chiloquin area to heal the community following several acts of violence in the past year,” KCSO wrote. “The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office applauds this effort… but these two individuals aren’t helping.”
Hutchinson was booked in the Klamath County Jail for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, reckless endangering and assault in the fourth degree.
Moses was taken into custody for failing to appear in a Multnomah County courtroom to face an assault charge.