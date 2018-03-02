Person of interest identified in Central Michigan University shooting

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (NBC) – A person of interest is on the run after two people were killed at Central Michigan University Friday morning. The shooting happened just after 8:30 inside a residence hall on the campus in Mount Pleasant.
Authorities say the suspect was last seen on a security camera running away from the dorm. He is being described as armed and dangerous.
No students, faculty or staff were injured but the university and surrounding schools are on lockdown.
Authorities say the alleged shooter was hospitalized Thursday night in what may have been a bad reaction to drugs.
Lt. Larry Klaus with the Central Michigan University Police Department said the shooting appears to be a domestic type incident. “We are confirming that two individuals have been fatally injured and the incident took place in Campbell Hall which is part of our towers complex.
“None of our students, faculty or staff have been injured, they are sheltering in place at this current time and at this point our campus is safe.
“The person of interest that we are looking for actively at this point is a James Eric Davis, he’s a black male, approximately 19-years of age, weighing about a 135 pounds.
“CMU Police Department did have contact with the involved individual last evening. At some point in the evening, he was transported to McLaren Hospital due to what the officers believe may be a drug-related type incident, an overdose, or a bad reaction to the drugs. At that point, he was released to the hospital staff. We’re calling it a family type domestic issue at this point and that’s all we’re releasing at this time.”
Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating.