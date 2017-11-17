Police arrest six suspects connected to drug dealing operation

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Six people were arrested at the end of a six-month investigation into heroin and methamphetamine trafficking in Josephine County.
The Rogue Area Drug Enforcement team (RADE) said detectives saw a drug transaction take place in the Abby’s Pizza parking lot on Williams Highway. The alleged trade was brokered by California man Rigoberto “David” Jimenez. Sunshine Lewis was with Jimenez at the time. Evidence shows she’s been involved Jimenez’s drug dealing for some time, police said.
The recipients of the deal were identified by officers as Marissa Rhoades and Tyler Howerton. They were taken into custody.
According to RADE, the investigation led detectives to the 240 block of Prottsman Way. That’s where they found Jo Anne Bellah, who had allegedly been dealing in methamphetamine and heroin. Investigators said they found a large quantity of the drugs at the residence along with scales.
It’s believed Jimenez and Bellah were working together to deliver drugs throughout the count as part of an organized drug trafficking operation. This is the fourth such operation the RADE team has uprooted this year.
Jimenez, Bellah, Rhoades, Howerton and Lewis were all arrested on various charges.
Police also arrested 50-year-old Mark G. Miller during their investigation. He was charge with felon in possession of a firearm and possession of methamphetamine.