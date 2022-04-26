Police believe ‘gang affiliation’ involved in Medford mall shooting

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford police gave an update about their investigation into a shooting at the Rogue Valley Mall late Saturday night.

Detectives said at least one victim suffered from multiple gunshot wounds during a carnival in the mall’s parking lot. Police told NBC5 News the victim is expected to survive.

Multiple cars were seen leaving the area as officers arrived at the scene.

On Tuesday morning, Medford police said they believe “gang affiliation played a role.”

“Gang activity in our valley ebbs and flows over the years, as we are not seeing a ‘spike’ in this type of behavior,” MPD said. “However, parents need to be aware about knowing the signs of gang involvement, and not downplaying if your child is wearing predominately one color, for example. Also, if you have property that is getting tagged with graffiti, please remove it as quickly as possible.”

MPD said there was an officer at the north mall entrance at the time of the shooting, but there wasn’t time for them to determine who was running away from the scene for safety, involvement, or both.

Police said no arrests have been made.

The general manager of the mall said, “The safety of our shoppers, tenants, and employees remains our top priority at the Rogue Valley Mall, and we are continuing to work with local authorities and our security team.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact the Medford Police Department.