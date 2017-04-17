Police continue search for missing Ashland man

ASHLAND, Ore. – It’s been nearly a week since 86-year-old Harold Hardesty was last seen, and authorities are no closer to finding out what happened to the missing man.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Hardesty, who suffers from dementia, was last seen walking away from him home in the 1200 block of Oak Street on the morning of April 10.
After he was officially reported missing two days later, Jackson County Search and Rescue crews began an exhaustive search for Hardesty.
Deputies said they’ve conducted daily searches by ground, water and air using a helicopter, planes–even a drone.
However, all leads have been exhausted, according to JCSO.
If you have any information about the case, call 541-776-7206 and reference case number 17-7202.