Bride, groom reportedly kicked off of United flight

HOUSTON, Texas – A couple headed to their wedding in Costa Rica were booted from a United Airlines flight in Houston Saturday afternoon.
United is already facing litigation after a doctor was dragged of a flight last week.
KHOU reports Michael Hohl and his fiancé, Amber Maxwell, were the last to board flight 1737.
Hohl said they saw a man napping on their assigned seats, 24 B and C, so the couple decided to move up three rows. They didn’t think it would matter as the flight was only half full.
“We thought, ‘Not a big deal, it’s not like we are trying to jump up into a first-class seat.'” said Hohl.
But United considers row 21 an “economy plus” upgrade. Hohl and Maxwell had paid for “economy” seats.
After the couple sat down, Hohl said they were asked by a flight attendant to move, and they did.
However, after they sat down in their economy seats, the couple said they were approached by a U.S. Marshall who told them to get off the flight.
They got off the plane, but they’re still trying to understand why.
United said in a statement:
“We’re disappointed anytime a customer has an experience that doesn’t measure up to their expectations. These passengers repeatedly attempted to sit in upgraded seating which they did not purchase and they would not follow crew instructions to return to their assigned seats. We’ve been in touch with them and have rebooked them on flights tomorrow.”
Even with the delay, the bride and groom are still scheduled to be married on Thursday.
Hohl said he’d never fly United again.