Police declare riot at Portland George Floyd protest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/CNN) – Portland police declared an unlawful assembly, then a riot Tuesday night during a protest on the anniversary of George Floyd’s death.
It started with about 200 people gathering outside the county justice center. Some set off fireworks, set a dumpster on fire, and broke windows and sprayed graffiti on city hall. Some threw frozen water bottles and eggs at officers.
Protesters later smashed the windows at a series of businesses.
Arrests were made, but the total number hasn’t been released.
Tuesday was the one-year anniversary of Floyd’s death after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his head for nine minutes and 29 seconds. It inspired protests around the world.
In Portland, protests were held for more than 100 nights in a row.