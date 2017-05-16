Clackamas County, Ore. – Police have released the identity of a man who was covered in blood as he carried a human head into an Estacada grocery store and stabbed an employee Sunday afternoon.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said 36-year-old Joshua Lee Webb reportedly walked into the Estacada Thriftway Harvest Market around 2:15 p.m.
Webb proceeded to stab an employee of the store before he was tackled by other employees and held until police arrived.
Deputies said Webb’s mother, Tina Marie Webb, was found dead around the same time of the stabbing at the pair’s residence on Elwood Drive in Colton.
The condition of the Thriftway employee who was stabbed has not yet been released.
Webb has been charged with Murder and Attempted Murder
According to CCSO, the incidents are still under investigation. No further details can be released at this time.