Police: inert grenade dropped off at Grants Pass fire station

The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said on at about 11:15 a.m., officers met an elderly woman at the Parkway Public Safety Building. She turned over a hand grenade, reportedly given to her in 1945.
“The Oregon State Police responded to our location at our request. They are the ones that deal with that, they have the training and equipment to deal with that,” Lt. Dennis Ward, Grants Pass Public Safety said.
The grenade was placed outside of the building and the surrounding area was closed off.
“(OSP) came in and removed the device,” Ward said.
As of 12:01 p.m., East Park Street was closed between Parkdale Drive and Golden Park. East Park at the Baker Park entrance was also closed, along with the Grants Pass Parkway southbound at M Street.
The Oregon State Police bomb squad was deployed to the area and eventually removed the device.
Police said they determined grenade was real, but was rendered inert and wasn’t a threat. There were no injuries in the incident.