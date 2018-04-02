Home
KCC launches firefighter program

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Klamath Community College is launching a firefighter training program.

Under KCC’s resident student firefighter program, students will live at a firehouse and get hands-on experience.

“So they will be doing side by side work with actual firefighters, and getting trained here on our campus.”  Explains Chris Stickles, KCC’s Dean of Career and Technical Education.

The program is aimed at giving future firefighters a broad background of training.

“It is a structure fire degree, it also has a wildland fire component, and emergency response technician.”  Notes Stickles.  “So you can get your EMT license also through our program.”

Students much be 18 or older, have a driver’s license and a high school diploma or equivalent.

Stickles says financial help is available.  “Students that get selected for the resident program will have a reimbursement up to about $4500.”

The two year program was announced Monday.

11 positions are available for the upcoming year.

Applications are due by April 27th.

You’ll find details here:   https://bit.ly/2IfT2RX 

