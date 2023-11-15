Police investigate reports of student bringing gun to South Medford High

Posted by Taylar Ansures November 15, 2023

MEDFORD, Ore. – A handgun was confiscated from a South Medford High Student’s home after school officials say they brought it in a backpack to school campus Monday.

According to Medford Police, the school resource officer learned after the report that the student had already left campus.  The officer showed up at the student’s home and in cooperation with the family, recovered the gun at the home.

Medford School District officials said, “We commend the students who came forward with their concerns. Please, always encourage your students to say something if they see something suspicious.”

Police say investigations into the source of the gun and the circumstances surrounding bringing it to school are currently under investigation.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Taylar Ansures
View More Posts
Taylar Ansures is a producer and reporter for NBC5 News. Taylar is from Redding, California and went to California State University, Chico. After graduating, she joined KRCR News Channel 7 in Redding as a morning producer. She moved to Southern Oregon in 2022 to be closer to family and became KTVL News 10’s digital producer. Taylar is currently finishing her Master's Degree in Professional Creative Writing through the University of Denver. In her free time, Taylar frequents independent bookstores and explores hiking trails across Southern Oregon and Northern California.
Producer/Reporter
Skip to content