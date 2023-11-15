Police investigate reports of student bringing gun to South Medford High

MEDFORD, Ore. – A handgun was confiscated from a South Medford High Student’s home after school officials say they brought it in a backpack to school campus Monday.

According to Medford Police, the school resource officer learned after the report that the student had already left campus. The officer showed up at the student’s home and in cooperation with the family, recovered the gun at the home.

Medford School District officials said, “We commend the students who came forward with their concerns. Please, always encourage your students to say something if they see something suspicious.”

Police say investigations into the source of the gun and the circumstances surrounding bringing it to school are currently under investigation.

