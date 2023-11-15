LAKEVIEW, Ore.- The design process for Lakeview’s new water treatment facility is underway.

NBC5 reported earlier this year that the town’s water supply suffers from high traces of iron and manganese. Additionally the North Well has been shut off because of arsenic levels. The town says they’ve been dealing with water issues for decades due to their outdated pipe system. While the water has been declared safe to drink by federal regulations, some Lakeview citizens are worried to use it.

The new facility is part of a Water System Master Plan approved by the state back in 2018. $15 million in funding is being provided by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

In September, the required Pilot Study and Report was completed, allowing for Public Works to move onto Phase One of the project. Phase one includes a design phase that is scheduled to be completed by December 31, 2023.

