Police issue warning after 2 idling vehicles stolen in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – As morning temperatures continue to drop in the Rogue Valley, police are giving yet another warning about leaving vehicles running and unattended as they warm up, making them easy targets for thieves.

The Medford Police Department said Tuesday morning, officers responded to two reports of vehicles being stolen while warming up in driveways.

According to MPD, the suspect stole the first vehicle but wasn’t able to get very far because she couldn’t release the parking brake. She reportedly ditched the vehicle and found a second one idling nearby. She allegedly took that one and fled the area.

Police said they were able to find the second vehicle a short time later unoccupied in the parking lot of a local business. When the suspect returned to the vehicle, she was arrested and taken to jail.

“While we’re on the topic of vehicles, we want to remind you that the number one way thieves enter cars is through unlocked doors,” MPD said. “Vehicle break-ins occur on a regular basis around the city, and we take reports every year of presents being stolen out of vehicles during the holiday season. In addition, firearms are stolen from vehicles, which increases the risk to our community and police officers. Please do not leave any firearms in your vehicle!”

Police added, “Let’s work together this holiday season to reduce vehicle-related crimes. As always, be safe and report a crime when you see it.”