Police in Klamath Falls respond to school threat situations

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Law enforcement dealt with two separate situations involving school threats in Klamath Falls Thursday.
The Klamath County School District said in one incident, Henley High School staff learned a student had made an “inappropriate joke referencing a threat against the school.” The student is being disciplined by law enforcement and the school.
Later on in the day, a threat was found written on a bathroom wall at the high school. The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
Henley High School is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to an arrest of the person who wrote the threat.
HHS was is deemed safe. Classes continued normally Thursday and are scheduled to continue normally Friday.
The school district said for the rest of this week and next week, there will be an increased police presence at HHS.