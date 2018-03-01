MEDFORD, Ore. – A woman was formally indicted for abusing two elderly victims.
According to the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office, Karin Franziska Boldt allegedly financially and physically abused two elderly victims.
Police said Boldt was serving as the victims’ care provider, someone who is supposed to be helping them with their daily activities and needs. However, a social worker along with other medical care providers realized the victims were rapidly declining in health in a way not consistent with past diagnoses.
Prosecutors allege Boldt used opiates and/or benzodiazepines to unlawfully and knowingly injure the two victims. Thankfully, they were able to make a full recovery.
In addition, while Boldt was working to place the victims on hospice, she allegedly stole about $500,000, primarily from one of the victims, MPD said.
Boldt was eventually arrested on multiple charges, including attempted murder and criminal mistreatment.
On February 28, 2018, a grand jury decided there was enough evidence against Boldt for the case to go to trial.
According to prosecutors, Boldt is facing over 30 separate counts ranging from attempted murder to criminal mistreatment and theft in the first degree. The grand jury added counts of assault in the second degree.
Boldt remains behind bars in the Jackson County Jail.